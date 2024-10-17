Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO James S. Cox Sells 18,700 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $489,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,991.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.75, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.62. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 46.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.