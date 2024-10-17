Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 556.60 ($7.27).
Close Brothers Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Insider Activity
In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Michael N. Biggs acquired 3,500 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £14,560 ($19,012.80). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,136. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
