Clough Global Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GLQ stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $7.30.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

