Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ CTBI traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $52.38. 64,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,865. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $944.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Insider Activity

About Community Trust Bancorp

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP David Andrew Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.27 per share, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

