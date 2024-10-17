Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Update

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

CMPX traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.91. 2,218,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,007. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $262.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

