Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up 1.4% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $237,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.6% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $213,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.55. 172,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.67. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $91.09.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -42.31%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,173. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $211,938.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,665.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,173. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,042. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

