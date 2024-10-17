CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 922,032 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 480,551 shares.The stock last traded at $15.19 and had previously closed at $14.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMPO

CompoSecure Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

In related news, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,635,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,043,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,066. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Wilk sold 618,014 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $4,666,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,998.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,635,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,066. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock worth $82,870,442. 74.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in CompoSecure by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at $68,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.