Compton Financial Group LLC Sells 55 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Compton Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $921.91. The company had a trading volume of 497,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,402. The stock has a market cap of $876.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $919.25 and its 200-day moving average is $855.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

