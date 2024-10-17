CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €13.68 ($14.87) and last traded at €13.48 ($14.65). 172,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.45 ($14.62).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.07. The company has a market cap of $704.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

