ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 655,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 213,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

CNOB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.60. 124,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,937. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.62 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

