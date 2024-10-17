Consolidated Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $19,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,543,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 395,856 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 393,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 441.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 338,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 276,162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IYH opened at $64.55 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.24.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

