Consolidated Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Toll Brothers comprises 2.6% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $156.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $158.93.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

