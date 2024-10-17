Contrasting Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) & Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Swiss Re and Jackson Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swiss Re $49.80 billion N/A $3.21 billion N/A N/A Jackson Financial $4.41 billion 1.74 $934.00 million $37.86 2.65

Swiss Re has higher revenue and earnings than Jackson Financial.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Swiss Re pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Jackson Financial pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Swiss Re and Jackson Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swiss Re 1 0 0 0 1.00 Jackson Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17

Jackson Financial has a consensus price target of $80.33, indicating a potential downside of 20.04%. Given Jackson Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Swiss Re.

Risk and Volatility

Swiss Re has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jackson Financial has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Swiss Re and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A Jackson Financial N/A 13.26% 0.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Jackson Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jackson Financial beats Swiss Re on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including property, credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, retakaful, and facultative reinsurance solutions; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, and facultative reinsurance solutions. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment underwrites life and health insurance products. The Corporate Solutions segment offers standard risk transfer covers and multi-line programs to customized solutions. It serves stock and mutual insurance companies, public sector and governmental entities, mid-sized and large corporations, and individuals. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities; and a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, wirehouses, regional broker-dealers, banks, independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. The company was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. Jackson Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

