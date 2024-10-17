Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,382,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Copart by 28.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,466 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Copart by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,862,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,616,000 after buying an additional 1,469,292 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,307,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Copart by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
Copart Stock Performance
Shares of CPRT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.85. 959,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
