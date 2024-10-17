Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,382,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Copart by 28.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,466 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Copart by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,862,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,616,000 after buying an additional 1,469,292 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,307,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Copart by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.85. 959,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

