CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 943,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,523,449.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 31,996 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $399,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,853,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,640. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 1,050.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,763 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,818,000. Courage Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $5,323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 1,740.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 279,095 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

CoreCivic Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CXW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 504,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,802. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $490.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. CoreCivic’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

