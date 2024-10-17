Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Shares of JMOM opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

