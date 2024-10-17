Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,685 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KWB Wealth bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,875,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2,774.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 258,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 249,805 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,216,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after purchasing an additional 96,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chaney Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,493,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $30.97 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $289.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.