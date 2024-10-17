Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,171 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $53.83 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.