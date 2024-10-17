Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,228 shares during the period. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $70,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,808,000 after buying an additional 92,079 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,566,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,942,000 after acquiring an additional 373,321 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,184,000 after purchasing an additional 106,181 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 366,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,997,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $28,925,000.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BBUS stock opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

