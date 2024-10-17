Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

JQUA opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $57.90.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

