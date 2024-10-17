Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $9.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $177.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $177.97. The company has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

