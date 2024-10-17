Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $15,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,760,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,483,000 after purchasing an additional 765,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,449,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,371,000 after buying an additional 394,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,697,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,500,000 after buying an additional 179,790 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,311,000 after acquiring an additional 698,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,673,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CALF opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

