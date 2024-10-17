Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 429 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $418.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market cap of $415.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.42 and its 200-day moving average is $357.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

