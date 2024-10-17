Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST). In a filing disclosed on October 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Costco Wholesale stock on October 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 9/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 9/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 9/20/2024.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $884.34. 653,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,286. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $887.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $830.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $540.23 and a twelve month high of $923.83. The company has a market cap of $392.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,015,745. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total transaction of $3,921,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,512.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,745. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,224 shares of company stock worth $9,974,973. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $980.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $890.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.