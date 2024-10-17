Cott Corp. (TSE:PRM – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 1.109 per share on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.
Cott Stock Performance
Shares of PRM stock opened at C$14.24 on Thursday. Cott has a 12-month low of C$13.20 and a 12-month high of C$14.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James cut Cott from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
About Cott
Big Pharma Split Corp is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc It invests in the public equity markets across United States. The fund primarily invests in the Pharmaceutical sector. Big Pharma Split Corp was formed on September 15, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.
