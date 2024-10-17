Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

Coty stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Coty has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,022,000 after acquiring an additional 494,639 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Coty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,033,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,387,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,068,000 after purchasing an additional 890,626 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,582,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after buying an additional 4,954,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,955,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after buying an additional 780,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

