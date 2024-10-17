Crane (NYSE:CR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $162.35 and last traded at $162.35, with a volume of 218744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Crane Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.55 and its 200 day moving average is $147.33.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Crane by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

