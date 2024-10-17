CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 0.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $47.20 and last traded at $47.40. 219,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,457,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.83.

Specifically, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,271.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Barclays reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,575,000 after purchasing an additional 51,926 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

