CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 2.1% Following Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $301.13 and last traded at $303.97. Approximately 1,423,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,222,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.52.

Specifically, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 181.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 52.2% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 287.5% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

