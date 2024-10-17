Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $118.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.83. 1,521,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,282. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 594.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.1% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

