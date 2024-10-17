Crystal Valley Financial Co. (CYVF) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on November 15th

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous dividend of $0.43.
Crystal Valley Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CYVF opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. Crystal Valley Financial has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $64.00.
Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile
