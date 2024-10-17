Crystal Valley Financial Co. (CYVF) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on November 15th

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Crystal Valley Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CYVF opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. Crystal Valley Financial has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $64.00.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

