CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C Shelton James sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,885.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CSP by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 207,253 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CSP by 122.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 197,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 108,778 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSP during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

CSP Trading Up 4.3 %

CSPI stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.33. 20,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,049. CSP has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.42%.

CSP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

