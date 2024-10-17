Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 5,985 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 173.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 1,715.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 150.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,035,000 after purchasing an additional 960,094 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Clorox by 13,547.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 440,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after buying an additional 436,891 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 26.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,099,000 after buying an additional 184,847 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 268.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 192,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after buying an additional 140,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Clorox Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $163.43 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.53 and its 200 day moving average is $144.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

