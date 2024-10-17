Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,468,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,093,000 after acquiring an additional 102,423 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,866,000 after purchasing an additional 69,169 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $204.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $205.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

