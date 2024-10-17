Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $840,538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,739,000 after buying an additional 4,843,146 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 4,924,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $691,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 318.4% in the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 3,782,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.