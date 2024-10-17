Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

