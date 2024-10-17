Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Invests $935,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,913 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

DVN opened at $40.68 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

