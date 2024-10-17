Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 81,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $170.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $170.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.35. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.