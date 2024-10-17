Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 1.1% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 109,309.3% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Cummins by 190.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.07. 103,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,340. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $339.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.55.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

