Cumberland Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.6% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,283.00.

MELI traded up $21.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,068.01. 69,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,933. The stock has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,026.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,756.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

