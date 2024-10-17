Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $2,579,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 373,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 249,010 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $69.13. 252,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,118. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $72.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.