Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 9,180 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $241,158.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 595,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,370.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $457,066.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $139,021.52.

On Monday, October 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 499 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $13,108.73.

On Monday, September 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $471,771.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,311 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $36,327.81.

On Monday, September 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,420 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $403,183.20.

On Monday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $320,490.42.

On Monday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $443,745.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $371,221.51.

On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $451,184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.08. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $29.31.

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.35 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 88,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 180,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEGH. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

