CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives $20.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.
CVBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on CVB Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens raised their target price on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Shares of CVBF opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.77.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
