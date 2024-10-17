CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives $20.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on CVB Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens raised their target price on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,399,000 after buying an additional 816,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,701,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,014,000 after acquiring an additional 176,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,059,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after acquiring an additional 144,587 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 863,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after acquiring an additional 95,970 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

