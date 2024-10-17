DA Davidson Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $75.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

OKTA stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,155. Okta has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.07, a PEG ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $8,801,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $764,655.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,475.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $8,801,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,676 shares of company stock worth $44,592,544. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,073,000 after purchasing an additional 128,906 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Okta by 117.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after buying an additional 1,227,890 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Okta by 18.1% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,225,000 after buying an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,356,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 178,011 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

