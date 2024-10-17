DataHighway Price Reaches $0.0259 on Major Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $5,769.82 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.025162 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,643.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

