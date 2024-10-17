Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Delivery Hero Stock Down 1.6 %

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

