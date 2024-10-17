Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Down 9.7% in September

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DXLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Destination XL Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth about $327,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXLG remained flat at $2.95 on Thursday. 283,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $171.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.30. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.90.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Destination XL Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $124.82 million during the quarter.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

