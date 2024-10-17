Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Down 9.7% in September

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
DXLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Destination XL Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th.
NASDAQ:DXLG remained flat at $2.95 on Thursday. 283,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $171.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.30. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.90.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Destination XL Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $124.82 million during the quarter.
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
