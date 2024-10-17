Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Update

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.32.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,131. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.94 and a 200-day moving average of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.