Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FANG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $182.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $2.34 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 109.7% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

