DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 168,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

DIH Holding US Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of DHAI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. 28,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,635. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. DIH Holding US has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.19 million for the quarter.

About DIH Holding US

DIH Holding US, Inc operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement.

